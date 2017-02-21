Honour Your Shirt, Saint-Etienne Boss Tells Players Ahead of Manchester United Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Saint-Etienne coach Christophe Galtier has insisted that his team will try to put in a strong performance against Manchester United on Wednesday in order to respect the anticipated packed house at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.



Manchester United have one foot in the last 16 of the Europa League after beating Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford by a convincing 3-0 scoreline in the first leg of their round of 32 clash last week.











Very few people are betting against Manchester United not being in the next round of the competition and Saint-Etienne are not being backed to pull off a shock in front of their own fans.



Galtier stressed that his side will still give their all on Wednesday night despite the heavy first leg defeat as he believes they have an obligation towards a packed home crowd at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.





And he feels in a game of football anything can happen but admits that his side cannot afford to concede on Tuesday night against Manchester United.

“We’ll be playing in front of a packed stadium with a big atmosphere, we will have to respect that”, the Saint-Etienne boss was quoted as saying by French outlet Maxifoot.



“And the public expects us to honour our shirt too.



“In a game anything can happen, there could be a good start and facets of play.



“But the most important thing is that we have to play to win and not concede goals, which would reduce our chances of qualifying.”



Saint-Etienne are coming into the game on the back of a league defeat against Montpellier on Sunday.

