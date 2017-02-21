I Just Can’t See Anyone Beating Us Soon – Celtic Legend Confident On Unbeaten Run

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Tom Boyd has insisted that he cannot see the Bhoys’ unbeaten domestic run coming to an end anytime soon.



Brendan Rodgers’ team, who are yet to lose a domestic game in the present campaign, beat Motherwell 2-0 on Saturday.











The win at the weekend was Celtic’s 20th consecutive victory in the league and it also extended the Hoops’ domestic unbeaten run to 31 matches.



And Boyd, who is pleased with the way Celtic have been churning out wins domestically this season, backed the cub’s unbeaten run to continue.





“The point is you won’t play well in every game”, he told Celtic TV, when discussing the unbeaten run.

“For the most part, how we go about a game, I think we’re doing it in the right manner.



“The reward for that is the continued run, and you can’t see it being stopped soon.



“We look strong in every department which is a good thing to see.”



Celtic presently find themselves 24 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, with Boyd stating that the club’s position shows their level of consistency.



However, the former defender was quick to add that he wants Celtic to remain domestically unbeaten for the rest of the season.



“It’s just a pleasure to look at that [league table], I could look at it all day”, he continued.



“It’s pleasing and it obviously shows the consistency that we have shown.



“But we do want that ‘L’ column to be the same as it is for the rest of the season and that would be very nice.”



Celtic will next face relegation-threatened Hamilton Academical at Paradise on Saturday.

