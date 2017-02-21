Jose Mourinho Knows Best 11, Will Play It Against Southampton – Former Red Devil

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United defender Lee Martin is expecting Jose Mourinho to play his best eleven in the EFL Cup final on Sunday despite competition for places in the squad.



Manchester United have the opportunity to win the first trophy on offer this season when they take on Southampton in the EFL Cup final this weekend at Wembley.











Martin believes that after being at the club for a number of months and watching the players in action, Mourinho must have identified his best starting eleven and is expecting him to play that group of players in the final this weekend.



However, he admits that there is some serious competition for places in the team this season and feel that there are number of players in the squad that could do a job for their manager at any given point.





Asked if Mourinho has identified his best eleven, Martin said on MUTV’s Matchday Review program: “I think so, yes.

“He has been at the club long enough, has seen players perform week-in-week-out and I think he knows his best eleven.



“And we’ll probably see that on Sunday in the cup final; there is a lot of competition for places, it’s a good thing for the club and you can probably put 18 players in the side at any given time and they will do the job for you.



“So that’s a positive for the club this season.”



It remains to be seen how Mourinho rotates his squad when Manchester United take on Saint-Etienne in the second leg of their Europa League last 32 tie.

