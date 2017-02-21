XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/02/2017 - 12:18 GMT

Jose Mourinho Knows Best 11, Will Play It Against Southampton – Former Red Devil

 




Former Manchester United defender Lee Martin is expecting Jose Mourinho to play his best eleven in the EFL Cup final on Sunday despite competition for places in the squad.

Manchester United have the opportunity to win the first trophy on offer this season when they take on Southampton in the EFL Cup final this weekend at Wembley.




Martin believes that after being at the club for a number of months and watching the players in action, Mourinho must have identified his best starting eleven and is expecting him to play that group of players in the final this weekend.

However, he admits that there is some serious competition for places in the team this season and feel that there are number of players in the squad that could do a job for their manager at any given point.
 


Asked if Mourinho has identified his best eleven, Martin said on MUTV’s Matchday Review program: “I think so, yes.  

“He has been at the club long enough, has seen players perform week-in-week-out and I think he knows his best eleven.

“And we’ll probably see that on Sunday in the cup final; there is a lot of competition for places, it’s a good thing for the club and you can probably put 18 players in the side at any given time and they will do the job for you.

“So that’s a positive for the club this season.”

It remains to be seen how Mourinho rotates his squad when Manchester United take on Saint-Etienne in the second leg of their Europa League last 32 tie.
 