XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/02/2017 - 14:45 GMT

Leeds United and Huddersfield Town Are Season’s Surprise Packages Says Owls Star

 




Sheffield Wednesday defender Sam Hutchinson feels fellow Yorkshire outfits Leeds United and Huddersfield Town have been this season’s surprise packages in the Championship.

Both the Whites and the Terriers, who finished the 2015/16 season in the lower half of the table, presently find themselves in the playoff spots.




While Leeds, who appointed Garry Monk as their new manager last summer, are fifth in the table with 58 points from 33 games, Huddersfield sit third in the standings with 61 points from 31 outings.

And Hutchinson, whose side are sixth in the Championship standings with 58 points from 32 matches, thinks Leeds and Huddersfield are the surprise packages of the ongoing campaign, such as Wednesday were last season.
 


The former Chelsea man went on to add that he thinks the involvement of two other clubs from Yorkshire will spice up the race for promotion.

“Probably, yes. If we are honest, we always expected to be up there”, he was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Post, when asked if his side battling it out for promotion with two other Yorkshire clubs will heat up the race.

“But Leeds and Huddersfield are the surprise package that we were last season. You never know what you will get from both of them.

“But they have just carried on winning games and that puts pressure on us.

“If we can get these three points against Brentford, it will be all to play for on Saturday at Leeds.”

Sheffield Wednesday, who will next face Brentford tonight, will then come up against Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday.
 