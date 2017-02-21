Leeds United and Huddersfield Town Are Season’s Surprise Packages Says Owls Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday defender Sam Hutchinson feels fellow Yorkshire outfits Leeds United and Huddersfield Town have been this season’s surprise packages in the Championship.



Both the Whites and the Terriers, who finished the 2015/16 season in the lower half of the table, presently find themselves in the playoff spots.











While Leeds, who appointed Garry Monk as their new manager last summer, are fifth in the table with 58 points from 33 games, Huddersfield sit third in the standings with 61 points from 31 outings.



And Hutchinson, whose side are sixth in the Championship standings with 58 points from 32 matches, thinks Leeds and Huddersfield are the surprise packages of the ongoing campaign, such as Wednesday were last season.





The former Chelsea man went on to add that he thinks the involvement of two other clubs from Yorkshire will spice up the race for promotion.

“Probably, yes. If we are honest, we always expected to be up there”, he was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Post, when asked if his side battling it out for promotion with two other Yorkshire clubs will heat up the race.



“But Leeds and Huddersfield are the surprise package that we were last season. You never know what you will get from both of them.



“But they have just carried on winning games and that puts pressure on us.



“If we can get these three points against Brentford, it will be all to play for on Saturday at Leeds.”



Sheffield Wednesday, who will next face Brentford tonight, will then come up against Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday.

