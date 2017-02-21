Napoli Plot Eye-Watering Release Clause To Keep Arsenal Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are looking to insert a eye watering release clause into Arsenal linked Lorenzo Insigne’s new deal to keep his suitors at bay.



The 25-year-old winger is reportedly on Arsenal’s shortlist for the summer and Napoli are aware that there is serious interest from the Premier League club in Insigne.











While Napoli have been in talks with the player’s representatives over tying him down to a new deal, they have so far failed to reach his expectations, but the club remain confident of getting him to sign a fresh contract.



And it seems Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is looking to cover all the bases in order to keep Insigne at the Stadio San Paolo for the long term by inserting a huge release clause.





According to Italian daily La Repubblica, Napoli are plotting to write in a €70m release clause into the winger’s contract in order to discourage his suitors from making a move for him in the future.

The club and the player are yet to agree on the broader terms of a new deal as Insigne is keen to earn a salary of around €5m per year, but Napoli are currently only offering a contract worth €3.2m plus bonuses.



Napoli are hopeful of reaching an agreement with the player soon, with the release clause as part of a deal to keep Insigne away from the prying eyes of clubs such as Arsenal.



The 25-year-old’s current contract runs until the summer of 2019.

