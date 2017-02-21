No One Likes Leeds United – Sheffield Wednesday Star Ready For “Extra Passion”

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday’s Sam Hutchinson feels his side’s Championship clash against Leeds United on Saturday will be a passionate encounter, with the defender insisting that no one likes the Whites.



Garry Monk’s team, who drew 1-1 with Ipswich Town at the weekend, presently find themselves fifth in the league table with 58 points from 33 games.











The Owls are level on points in sixth spot, but have a game in hand; Carlos Carvalhal’s side could leapfrog Leeds in the standings ahead of the Yorkshire derby at Elland Road if they can attain a positive result against Brentford this evening.



And Hutchinson, who joined Sheffield Wednesday from Chelsea in 2014, explained that although no one is fond of Leeds, his side are expecting an extra bit of passion to be involved in the clash.





However, the 27-year-old was quick to add that Sheffield Wednesday will start thinking about the weekend’s clash only after their meeting with Brentford.

“Of course the fans feel it that bit more”, Hutchinson was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Post, when asked about the importance of the Leeds game.



“And no one likes Leeds, do they? Chelsea certainly didn’t. No one likes them, for some reason.



“No, seriously, it will be a great game.



"It is a derby and that brings an extra bit of passion.



“We are not speaking about it yet because Brentford is our focus, but it is a game to look forward to.”



Leeds won the corresponding fixture 2-0 at Sheffield Wednesday in August.

