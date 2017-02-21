We Pulled Dundee Backline Apart – Caretaker Rangers Boss Graeme Murty Takes Positive

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty has explained that the Gers should move forward instead of dwelling on their 2-1 loss to Dundee in the league at the weekend, while insisting he will take the positives from the match, one of which was his side's promising attacking play.



The Gers, who headed into the game at Dens Park on the back of a 2-1 win over Greenock Morton in the Scottish Cup, found themselves 2-0 down heading into the half-time break.











Although summer signing Joe Garner reduced the arrears for Rangers in the 62nd minute, the visitors failed to add to their tally as they succumbed to a loss in the Scottish Premiership.



And Murty, who feels there were some positives to take home for his side, especially the way his attack broke through the Dundee backline, despite the defeat, wants Rangers to move on and not look back at the loss.





“I thought when we did have control of the ball, when we did shift the ball, we managed to pull their backline apart”, he told Rangers TV.

“I thought both Jason [Holt] and Harry Forrester when they came on made a positive impact and we did create some chances.



“I am not going to say that there were loads and loads of positives, but there are positives to be taken and that’s going to be my emphasis.



“It would be really, really easy to be depressed and down, but as I said we all need to break out of it.



“It’s very difficult because we take it to heart so much, but we need to make sure we move forward.



“We can’t afford to dwell on the result for too long.



"It’s important that we learn the lessons, but they are only effective if we put them into operation.”



Rangers, who will next face Inverness CT on Saturday, are currently third in the Scottish Premiership table with 43 points from 25 games, six behind second-placed Aberdeen and a staggering 30 adrift of leaders Celtic.

