You’ve Not Seen Real Marcus Rashford Yet Insists Former Manchester United Star

Former Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune feels Marcus Rashford still has a lot more to add to his game and must remain patient for his opportunities to play as the centre forward at Old Trafford.



Rashford scored a goal against Blackburn on Sunday in the fifth round of the FA Cup in one of the rare opportunities he received this season to play through the middle for Manchester United.











The young forward has not scored in the Premier League since September, but most of his 25 league appearances this season have come on the left flank as Jose Mourinho has continued to put his faith in Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club’s main centre forward.



Fortune believes Rashford should take it as a compliment that Mourinho has been willing to accommodate him in his side, but he must remain patient to get his opportunity down the middle as he still has a lot to learn going forward.





The former midfielder said on MUTV’s Matchday Review program: “He just needs to be patient.

“Sometimes when the manager moves you out in the wing it’s a compliment as he believes you can play there, so he just needs to be patient.



“He has still got so much more to do as I have seen him as a kid and I am seeing him now, so I am excited to see him settle down and you’ll see the real Marcus Rashford.”



Rashford has already earned six England caps, but only made his Manchester United debut in February last year after an injury crisis forced former manager Louis van Gaal’s hand into playing the then Under-18s striker in a Europa League game.

