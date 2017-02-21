Zlatan Ibrahimovic Will Rub Off On Manchester United Talent Feels Former Red Devil

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United defender Lee Martin believes the presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the team will turn out to be a huge positive for Marcus Rashford going forward.



Rashford got his chance to start through the middle in the Manchester United’s FA Cup fifth round clash against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday and he did get the goal that brought his side back into the game after the home team took a shock lead in the first half.











Ibrahimovic was brought on in the second half as Rashford was pushed to the left flank and the veteran Swede’s calm and composed finish earned Manchester United their passage to the quarter-finals of the competition.



Martin believes Rashford has all the ingredients to become one of the top players for Manchester United in the future and feels the England international is only going to benefit from watching Ibrahimovic in action at Old Trafford.





The former Red Devil said on MUTV’s Matchday Review program: “I think he has been absolutely magnificent and I’ve said it before he will be one of our top players in the next ten to twelve years as he is still a young boy and still learning.

“His movement is fantastic, he has got the pace to get behind people and it will do him great having Zlatan at the club, watching what he does, watching the runs he makes and just bits of advice from Zlatan.



“He is a top player no doubt about it.”



Rashford has made 55 senior appearances for the Red Devils since making his debut in February last year and has netted 16 goals for the club.

