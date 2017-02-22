Adam Lallana To Sign New Three-Year Contract With Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is on the verge of signing a new three-year contract with the Merseyside outfit.



The England international’s influence on the Liverpool team has only grown under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp and the German has often gushed about Lallana this season.











The midfielder’s current deal with the club runs until the summer of 2019 but to appreciate his growing role at Anfield, the Reds have offered him a fresh and improved three-year contract.



And it seems the terms have been agreed between both parties as according to the Press Association, Lallana will sign a new deal with the Merseyside club soon to commit his future to Anfield.





The new deal will significantly improve the midfielder’s pay package in line with his performances and will extend his stay at Liverpool until at least the summer of 2020.

Lallana joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2014 and has clocked up 117 appearances for the Reds over the last few seasons.



The midfielder is also a key member of the England squad and has 28 international caps beside his name.

