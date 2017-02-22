XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/02/2017 - 15:38 GMT

Arsenal Target Close To Signing New Contract With Napoli

 




Arsenal target Lorenzo Insigne is closing in on signing a new deal with Napoli as the parties are close to reaching an agreement.

The 25-year-old winger’s future at the Stadio San Paolo has been in the news over the last few weeks as there are suggestions that he could be leaving the club in the summer.




Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Italian at the end of the season but Napoli have been working hard behind the scenes to make sure they keep Insigne at the club.

The club have been in talks with the player’s representatives over a new deal for the winger but they were finding it hard to reach an agreement over his new salary.
 


But it seems all the hurdles towards Insigne signing a new contract have been cleared as according to Italian daily Il Mattino, the winger is on the verge of agreeing fresh terms with Napoli.  

It has been claimed Insigne will sign a new contract worth €3.5m per season with Napoli and commit his long term future to the Serie A giants, dashing Arsenal’s hopes of signing him in the summer.

There is also talk of Napoli inserting a €70m release clause into the winger’s contract to further fortify his long term future at the Stadio San Paolo.
 