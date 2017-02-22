Brentford Loss Won’t Affect Us, We’re Going To Leeds To Fight – Carlos Carvalhal

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal doesn’t believe his side’s shock defeat to Brentford will have a bearing on their performance against Leeds United at the weekend.



The Owls had an opportunity to leapfrog Leeds to fifth in the Championship table, but squandered their chance with a 2-1 loss at home to Brentford and remained level on points with the Whites.











Garry Monk’s men have won just once in their last three Championship games, but have managed to remain in fifth in the league table and Saturday’s clash is being touted as a big game for both sides.



Despite their recent form Leeds have remained a formidable outfit at home and Carvalhal is keen to see his side not dwell on Tuesday night’s result and shift their focus to the clash at Elland Road.





And he is confident the loss won’t leave any lasting effect on his side ahead of Saturday’s big game against the Yorkshire giants.

Carvalhal was quoted as saying by the club’s official website: “This game is now gone and we must look forward to the next game.



“This result will make no difference to how we play on Saturday.



“We will go there and fight, we will do our best and we will be ready, absolutely sure.”



Despite a horror start to the season, Leeds did manage to beat Wednesday at Hillsborough in August.

