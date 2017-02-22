Everton and Tottenham Hotspur Show Interest In Poland International

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are tracking Sampdoria schemer Karol Linetty ahead of a potential move for the Poland international.



Sampdoria only snapped Linetty up from Polish outfit Lech Poznan last year, but he has wasted no time in making his mark in Serie A with a number of performances which have not gone unnoticed.











According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, both Everton and Spurs are alive to Linetty's talents.



The 22-year-old has clocked up 26 appearances in all competitions for Sampdoria in the current campaign, providing four assists for his team-mates.





Linetty came through the youth ranks at Lech Poznan and helped the Polish giants to scoop up the league title in the 2014/15 season.

The midfielder put pen to paper on a five-year contract with Sampdoria last summer, meaning interested parties will have to dig deep to tempt the Serie A side to sell.



A Poland international, Linetty has been capped 13 times by his country.

