06 October 2016

22/02/2017 - 21:17 GMT

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur Show Interest In Poland International

 




Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are tracking Sampdoria schemer Karol Linetty ahead of a potential move for the Poland international.

Sampdoria only snapped Linetty up from Polish outfit Lech Poznan last year, but he has wasted no time in making his mark in Serie A with a number of performances which have not gone unnoticed.




According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, both Everton and Spurs are alive to Linetty's talents.

The 22-year-old has clocked up 26 appearances in all competitions for Sampdoria in the current campaign, providing four assists for his team-mates.
 


Linetty came through the youth ranks at Lech Poznan and helped the Polish giants to scoop up the league title in the 2014/15 season.

The midfielder put pen to paper on a five-year contract with Sampdoria last summer, meaning interested parties will have to dig deep to tempt the Serie A side to sell.

A Poland international, Linetty has been capped 13 times by his country.
 