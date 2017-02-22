Former Juventus President Feels Departure of Arsenal Linked Massimiliano Allegri Would Be “Normal”

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli admits that it would not be surprising if Massimiliano Allegri considers his future in Turin in the summer.



Allegri has managed to build on former Juventus boss Antonio Conte’s good work and has continued to maintain Juventus' stranglehold on Italian football over the last few seasons.











Juventus even played in the Champions League final under the former AC Milan boss, but there are suggestions that Allegri is considering his future at the club amidst interest from Arsenal.



It has been mooted that if Arsene Wenger decides to step down from his post at the end of the season at the Emirates, Allegri is one of the names at the top of Arsenal’s shortlist to succeed the legendary French manager.





And Gigli feels it would not be a shock if Allegri decides to leave Juventus in the summer as he believes every professional at some point in time looks for a fresh challenge in a new environment.

Speaking to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the former Juventus president said: “I really like Allegri as a coach, but if he were to leave it would be almost normal.



“There is always rotation in the role of the coach and it’s understandable that after years of work, a professional might consider a change.



“For example Conte – he did extraordinary things at Juventus, but then he felt the need to confront other situations.



“And now at Chelsea he is doing great things.”



Allegri has won two Serie A titles, two Italian Cups, an Italian Super Cup as Juventus boss and they also played in the Champions League final in 2015.

