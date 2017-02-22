XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/02/2017 - 16:33 GMT

Former Juventus President Feels Departure of Arsenal Linked Massimiliano Allegri Would Be “Normal”

 




Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli admits that it would not be surprising if Massimiliano Allegri considers his future in Turin in the summer.

Allegri has managed to build on former Juventus boss Antonio Conte’s good work and has continued to maintain Juventus' stranglehold on Italian football over the last few seasons.




Juventus even played in the Champions League final under the former AC Milan boss, but there are suggestions that Allegri is considering his future at the club amidst interest from Arsenal.

It has been mooted that if Arsene Wenger decides to step down from his post at the end of the season at the Emirates, Allegri is one of the names at the top of Arsenal’s shortlist to succeed the legendary French manager.
 


And Gigli feels it would not be a shock if Allegri decides to leave Juventus in the summer as he believes every professional at some point in time looks for a fresh challenge in a new environment.  

Speaking to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the former Juventus president said: “I really like Allegri as a coach, but if he were to leave it would be almost normal.

“There is always rotation in the role of the coach and it’s understandable that after years of work, a professional might consider a change.

“For example Conte – he did extraordinary things at Juventus, but then he felt the need to confront other situations.

“And now at Chelsea he is doing great things.”

Allegri has won two Serie A titles, two Italian Cups, an Italian Super Cup as Juventus boss and they also played in the Champions League final in 2015.
 