Graeme Murty Unlikely To Apply For Rangers Job

Caretaker Rangers manager Graeme Murty believes it is unlikely he will put himself forward to take on the role on a permanent basis.



Under-20s coach Murty is keeping the hot seat warm at Ibrox following the departure of manager Mark Warburton and assistant boss David Weir.











The youth boss has led Rangers in two games so far, making progress in the Scottish Cup by beating Morton, but losing in the Scottish Premiership against Dundee.



With Rangers taking their time over an appointment, Murty could yet put himself in the picture by leading the Gers on a lengthy winning run.





But he says he is unlikely to apply for the job and has not yet done so.

"I would doubt it", he replied at a press conference when asked if he would consider applying for the role.



Pressed on whether he has applied, Murty said: "No, not at all."



Murty is currently preparing the Rangers squad for Friday night's Premiership trip to take on Inverness.



Rangers are currently six points behind second placed Aberdeen, with the Gers having set their sights on finishing second this season.

