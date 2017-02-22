He Can Reach Top, No Doubt – Tottenham Youngster Lauded By Former Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham midfielder Scott Parker has revealed that he always knew Tottenham Hotspur youngster Harry Winks possessed “good quality.”



Winks, who signed a new deal with Spurs last week, has featured regularly for the north London club in the present campaign.











The 21-year-old has thus far made 27 appearances in all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino’s team this season, scoring once, while in total he has turned out 30 times for Tottenham since making his first team debut in a 1-0 win over FK Partizan in a Europa League game in November 2014.



And Parker, who watched Winks at close quarters during his time at Tottenham between 2011 and 2013 and faced him in the FA Cup at the weekend, explained that he was aware of the starlet’s qualities from the very beginning.





“I always knew he had good quality and he played very well, I said that to him after the game, I thought he was fantastic”, Parker told Spurs’ official site.

“Technically he’s very good and he has a bit of drive about him, he can get away from opponents. He’s got that little shimmy and that can give him a yard of space.



“At this level, that’s what you need because the game happens so quickly."



Parker, who came up against Winks during Fulham’s 3-0 loss to Spurs, feels the young midfielder is playing for a “very good” club and under an “unbelievable manager”.



“He certainly looks the part. He’s obviously in a very good team with an unbelievable manager who will give him an opportunity. He’s got every chance”, he continued.



“He’s good lad as well, gets his head down and works. I’ve no doubt he can go to the top.”

