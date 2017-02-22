I Don’t Believe In It – Gent Coach Says No Penalty Practice Ahead of Tottenham Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Gent coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck says he has not practiced penalties with his players ahead of the second leg of their last 32 tie against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Thursday.



The Belgian outfit edged out Spurs 1-0 in the first leg and are hoping to now complete the job at the home of English football.











If Spurs can claim a 1-0 win though and the scoreline remains the same throughout 120 minutes of action, penalties will be the order of the day to decide who proceed to the last 16 round.



But Gent have not practiced penalties as a group, Vanhaezebrouck has admitted, and he is hoping the game does not go all the way due to a number of important games his side have on the horizon.





"I hope the match does not go to penalties, because we'd have to play 120 minutes", the Gent coach was quoted as saying by Sporza.

"That's what I'd rather not happen, given the other important games that are still coming.



"We also did not specifically practice penalties. I do not believe in it.



"You can practice them individually, but not as a group the day before the match.



"There are so many factors and circumstances to play with. You can never be sure even if someone, just like in training and even in a game, scored three.



"I will especially see who is able to technically and emotionally take them."



Gent played out a 1-1 draw away at Standard Liege at the weekend, while Spurs beat Fulham 3-0 to progress in the FA Cup.

