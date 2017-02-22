XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/02/2017 - 19:37 GMT

I’m Not Finished At Leeds United Says Out-of-favour Whites Star

 




Marcus Antonsson is not ready to give up on his Leeds United dreams despite slipping down the pecking order at Elland Road.

The Whites splashed the cash to bring in the Swedish striker last summer and he was expected to be handed regular game time by head coach Garry Monk.




But Antonsson has increasingly slipped out of the picture and with Leeds bringing in two further attacking players in the January transfer window, his chances of featuring may have further receded.

Even so, the Swede is not about to push to leave Leeds, despite being linked with a return to his homeland.
 


"I'm not finished here", Antonsson told Barometern.

"I cannot give up just because of a little adversity.

"I really enjoy it and I have not thought of anything other than Leeds United.

"I want nothing more than to have success at Leeds", he added.

Antonsson has not enjoyed a single minute of Championship action since coming off the bench in a home clash against Rotherham United at the start of January.

And with Chris Wood operating as the lone striker, he is competing to feature as part of the three in behind the New Zealander.

In total the 25-year-old has clocked up 21 appearances in all competitions for the Whites, scoring three goals.
 