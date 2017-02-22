Jose Mourinho Is Giving Luke Shaw Mental Test Feels Former Red Devil

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United full-back Arthur Albiston feels Jose Mourinho is testing Luke Shaw’s mental fortitude with his criticism, but believes the England defender will eventually become a regular at Old Trafford.



Shaw has struggled for fitness and form under Mourinho this season and has not played a Premier League game since October despite regaining fitness over the last month.











The defender has been left out of the squad that will face Saint-Etienne today in France and Mourinho has revealed that he will have to work harder to find a place in his team in the coming weeks and months.



Albiston has urged Shaw to fight for the run of games he needs to showcase his true ability as a Manchester United player and admits that the youngster is going through a sticky period of his career.





The former full-back also feels Mourinho’s criticism of the player earlier in the season was a tad harsh, but believes the Manchester United manager could be testing the player’s mental capacity to handle such pressure at Old Trafford.

Albiston told MUTV: “Luke Shaw has to fight get in there.



“In my opinion he is probably the best player for that position, but he is nowhere near fit enough. He needs a run of ten straight games, but he has got to hit form to do that.



“Maybe you can argue that he was a little bit unfairly criticised; think it was the Watford away game when he got blamed for one of the goals and I thought it was harsh.



“Maybe the manager is trying to test him as well, giving him a bit of criticism.



“Unfortunately for Luke Shaw it’s a bit of a sticking point in his career for the moment, but I am sure he will get there.



“And once he gets his first team fitness back, he will be a regular for years to come.”



Mourinho also recently said that he has no plans to sell Shaw in the summer despite his lack of opportunities at Old Trafford this season.

