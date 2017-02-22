XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/02/2017 - 16:29 GMT

Jose Mourinho Is Giving Luke Shaw Mental Test Feels Former Red Devil

 




Former Manchester United full-back Arthur Albiston feels Jose Mourinho is testing Luke Shaw’s mental fortitude with his criticism, but believes the England defender will eventually become a regular at Old Trafford.

Shaw has struggled for fitness and form under Mourinho this season and has not played a Premier League game since October despite regaining fitness over the last month.




The defender has been left out of the squad that will face Saint-Etienne today in France and Mourinho has revealed that he will have to work harder to find a place in his team in the coming weeks and months.

Albiston has urged Shaw to fight for the run of games he needs to showcase his true ability as a Manchester United player and admits that the youngster is going through a sticky period of his career.
 


The former full-back also feels Mourinho’s criticism of the player earlier in the season was a tad harsh, but believes the Manchester United manager could be testing the player’s mental capacity to handle such pressure at Old Trafford.  

Albiston told MUTV: “Luke Shaw has to fight get in there.

“In my opinion he is probably the best player for that position, but he is nowhere near fit enough. He needs a run of ten straight games, but he has got to hit form to do that.

“Maybe you can argue that he was a little bit unfairly criticised; think it was the Watford away game when he got blamed for one of the goals and I thought it was harsh.

“Maybe the manager is trying to test him as well, giving him a bit of criticism.

“Unfortunately for Luke Shaw it’s a bit of a sticking point in his career for the moment, but I am sure he will get there.

“And once he gets his first team fitness back, he will be a regular for years to come.”

Mourinho also recently said that he has no plans to sell Shaw in the summer despite his lack of opportunities at Old Trafford this season.
 