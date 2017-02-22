XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/02/2017 - 22:04 GMT

Jose Mourinho Pessimistic On Man Utd’s Pair Fitness For Southampton Clash

 




Jose Mourinho is pessimistic over the chances of Michael Carrick and Henrikh Mkhitaryan being able to feature for Manchester United against Southampton in the EFL Cup final this weekend.

Both Carrick and Mkhitaryan were named by Mourinho in Manchester United's starting line-up at Saint-Etienne on Wednesday evening and helped the Red Devils claim a 1-0 win on the night and a 4-0 win on aggregate to book their spot in the Europa League last 16.




Neither managed to finish the game though with Mkhitaryan, who scored his side's only goal, being forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half an hour, and Carrick was replaced in the 62nd minute due to a calf problem.

Mourinho says he has to wait for each player to undergo a test, but his feeling is neither will be fit to face the Saints.
 


"I think they are both out, but this is based on my experience, not on my medical knowledge and not based on tests and what they have to do tomorrow", the Portuguese boss was quoted as saying by his club's site.

"I think no chance but I repeat it’s just my experience.

"A calf, a hamstring, even if it’s a minor injury, some fibre damage, I think out", Mourinho added.

Manchester United will be looking to collect the first major piece of silverware of the season by seeing off the Saints at Wembley this coming Sunday.
 