Jose Mourinho Provides Wayne Rooney Fitness Update

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has provided an update on Wayne Rooney’s injury situation, ahead of his side’s Europa League Round of 32 second leg clash against Saint-Etienne this evening.



The England international, who has been struggling with a slight niggle, has missed the Red Devils’ last four outings in all competitions.











Rooney last turned out for Manchester United during their goalless draw against Hull City in the Premier League in late January.



Although the 31-year-old has returned to light training, Mourinho insisted that the forward has no chance of playing against Saint-Etienne.





However, the Portuguese tactician has not ruled out the possibility of Rooney featuring in Manchester United’s EFL Cup final clash against Southampton on Sunday.

"I don't know”, he was quoted as saying by Manchester United’s official site, when asked if Rooney will be available at the weekend.



“It was the first time he trained and he didn't even train 100 per cent with the group.



"You saw the first 15 minutes open to the press and yes, he was doing the warming up and the basic things after warming up, but then when the training session was high in intensity, he was not training.



"So he has no chance for tomorrow, he's not here, he stayed back training, and let's see for the weekend."



Rooney, who has been linked with a move away from Manchester United, has thus far made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit in the present campaign, netting five times and setting up 10 goals.

