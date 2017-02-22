XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/02/2017 - 16:24 GMT

Leaving Arsenal Always Meant Step Down Admits Former Gunner

 




Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong admits that he was aware that when he left the Gunners he would be taking a step down in his career.

A product of the Arsenal academy, the defensive midfielder was sold to Barnsley in January 2014 and he was allowed to join FK Ufa on a free transfer in the following summer.




Frimpong joined another Russian outfit in Arsenal Tula last summer, but was released earlier this month and he eventually joined Swedish outfit AFC Eskilstuna on a free transfer earlier this week.

His career has not gone anywhere since leaving Arsenal in 2014 and he himself admits that when he left the Emirates Stadium, he knew that he would be taking a step down in his football career.
 


However, he feels that age is still on his side and Frimpong is confident that he can develop at Eskilstuna in order to show his true potential.  

Frimpong told Expressen: “After you play for a club such as Arsenal, you can expect that when you change clubs it will be a step down.

“No matter which club you choose, chances are they won’t be at the same level.

“But I am still young and this is a great opportunity for me to continue to develop and show what I can do.

“Maybe this will take me forward later in my career.”

The 25-year-old made 16 senior appearances during his stint at Arsenal and had loan spells at clubs such as Wolves and Fulham.
 