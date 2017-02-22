Leeds United Forward On Biggest Difference In Championship

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe admits adjusting to the physical demands of the Championship was his greatest challenge after he joined the club last summer.



Roofe finished last season as League Two’s top scorer and Leeds wasted little time in snaring him away from Oxford United in the summer to bolster their goalscoring options.











The forward found his initial days in the Championship tough and lost his place in the starting side, only to return to Garry Monk’s plans a few weeks later with a few good performances on the pitch.



Other than quality of the players in the Championship and the tempo of the game, Roofe admits the biggest challenge coming from the lower leagues was to adjust to the physical demands in the second tier of English football.





Asked about the biggest step up from the lower leagues, Roofe told LUTV: “Obviously the quality of players and the tempo of the game as well.

“I’ll say it’s more physical, so quicker as well – got to move the ball quicker, less time on the ball.



“Yes, that’s it – all round better quality.”



The former West Brom man has clocked up 37 appearances for Leeds this season in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing six assists for his team-mates.

