06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/02/2017 - 14:51 GMT

Liverpool Midfielder Reveals What Jurgen Klopp Told Team As Season Enters Business End

 




Liverpool defensive midfielder Kevin Stewart has revealed that manager Jurgen Klopp told his charges to stick together and keep striving, with the Reds entering the business end of the season.

The Merseyside giants, who were firing on all their cylinders in the early parts of the season, have struggled to have any kind of consistency since the turn of the year.




Liverpool have been eliminated from the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, in addition to falling out of the top four in the Premier League after managing to win just two of their 11 games in 2017.

Klopp, whose side will next take of reigning Premier League champions Leicester City on Monday, took his players to Spain for a mid-season training camp last week.
 


And Stewart explained that Klopp has called for unity and determination from his charges, with Champions League football at Anfield being at stake next season.

"[He said] just to really continue what we’re doing and, when we go through bad times, not get too down [and] realise what's gone wrong and fix it”, the 23-year-old told the club’s official site.

"[He told] everyone [to] stick together, keep pushing.

"We know that we've got the ability and everything we need to achieve what we want to achieve – it's just how we want to do it and when."

Liverpool presently find themselves fifth in the Premier League table with 49 points from 25 games, just one behind fourth-placed Arsenal and 11 adrift of leaders Chelsea.
 