Manchester City And Chelsea Target Considering Future At Juventus

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City and Chelsea are ready to strike in the summer as Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci is considering his future at the club beyond the end of the season.



Pep Guardiola was more than keen to sign the 29-year-old defender in the summer for Manchester City, with Chelsea also interested, but Juventus firmly shut the door on any offers for the experienced Italian centre half.











However, things have taken a turn following a bust-up between Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and Bonucci following their 4-1 win over Palermo at the weekend.



The experienced defender has been left out of the squad that will face FC Porto in the Champions League tonight and it seems to have forced Bonucci to think about his future at Juventus.





According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the 29-year-old is considering leaving Juventus after his confrontation with the coach and his dropping from the squad for tonight’s game.

The Italy international has played a major role at the back in Juventus’ domination of Italian football over the last few seasons and the Bianconeri were desperate not to lose him last year.



However, things could be different in the summer as Bonucci himself could be ready to leave the club and Manchester City and Chelsea are claimed to be still interested in snapping him up.



His current contract with Juventus runs until the summer of 2021.

