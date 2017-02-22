XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/02/2017 - 12:52 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino Provides Tottenham Hotspur Squad Update

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that defender Danny Rose is still weeks away from participating in full training.

Pochettino’s men are looking to bounce back in their Europa League last 32 tie at Wembley on Thursday night against Gent after losing the away leg 1-0 in Belgium last week.




However, Tottenham will still be playing without their first choice left-back Rose, who has been out of action since suffering an injury at Sunderland at the end of last month.

And Pochettino admits that the England international is still undergoing his rehabilitation process and is weeks away from getting back to training with the team.
 


However, he added that Erik Lamela is fighting his way back into reckoning, but he is also not slated to return to training with the squad any time soon.  

Pochettino said via his side's Twitter account: "Danny continues to recover and rehabilitate, but remains a number of weeks away from full training.

“Erik Lamela is making progress and is now working on the field.

"No date is yet confirmed for a return to full training."

Tottenham ensured progress in the FA Cup with a win over Fulham at the weekend and will be looking to do the same in the Europa League when they host Gent at Wembley on Thursday night.
 