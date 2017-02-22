XRegister
Inside Futbol

22/02/2017 - 12:25 GMT

New Lazio Signing Reveals Prior Contact With Liverpool

 




New Lazio starlet Abukar Mohamed has revealed that he had contact with Liverpool before he decided to join the Serie A outfit during the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old was snapped up by Lazio on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Finnish club TPS on deadline day in January.




The Biancocelesti signed Mohamed after the midfielder had a successful trial at the Stadio Olimpico for five days last month.

And the youngster, who explained that Liverpool previously contacted him, insisted that he negotiated only with Lazio after learning that the Italian club wanted to sign him, following his successful trial.
 


“I had a trial for Lazio for five days in January and it went well”, he told Swedish outlet Svenskafans.

“When I landed in Finland, my agent called and told me that Lazio wanted to sign me.

“I previously had contact with Liverpool, but then I negotiated only with Lazio.

“Everything happened very quickly.”

Mohamed, whose present contract with Lazio runs until the summer of 2021, made 24 appearances in all competitions for his previous employers TPS, scoring once and setting up three goals.

He is yet to make his first team debut for Lazio, who currently find themselves sixth in the Serie A table.

Mohamed has represented Finland up to Under-19 level.
 