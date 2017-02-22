No One Could Have Done Better Than Antonio Conte At Chelsea – Roy Hodgson

Follow @insidefutbol





Roy Hodgson has heaped praise on Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, with the former England manager insisting that no one could have done a better job than the Italian at the club.



Conte, who took charge of Chelsea last summer, has already managed to make his mark at Stamford Bridge.











Under his guidance, the Blues presently find themselves eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table; the London outfit have also managed to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they will face Manchester United.



And Hodgson, who feels Conte is the best posssible man for the Chelsea job, thinks the former Juventus boss has successfully managed to eradicate any doubts about him being successful in England.





“He is very popular”, Hodgson told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“It is common to have scepticism over a foreign coach in a league, but he has won over it.



“He is doing a great job and no one could have done a better job.



“He is a man who is being appreciated by everyone.



“For now, he is in a golden moment."



Conte, whose team will next face Swansea City in the Premier League on Saturday, won three Serie A titles with Juventus during his stint at the Turin club between 2011 and 2014.

