President Will “Try Everything” To Keep Hold of Tottenham Hotspur Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Anderlecht president Roger Vanden Stock admits that he would like to keep Tottenham Hotspur linked starlet Youri Tielemans at the club for one more season at least.



The youngster’s name has been on the lips of a number of European clubs over the last few seasons as he continued to add more layers to his bulging reputation in Belgium.











Still only 19, Tielemans has already clocked up 168 senior appearances for Anderlecht and has been linked with a move away from the Belgian giants in the summer.



Tottenham and Everton are said to be interested in the player and many feel the young Belgian will finally make his move to a big European club at the end of the season.





However, Vanden Stock is keen to keep Tielemans at Anderlecht for one more season. but admits that big money in terms of transfer fees and wages will eventually play a big role in deciding the midfielder’s future.

“Apart from Anderlecht, everyone is advising him to take a step towards a better league”, the Anderlecht president was quoted as saying by RTBF.



“But I will try by all means to keep him for one more year.



“An astronomical transfer fee and probably he will get a huge contract too and all this will play a part in whether we will able to keep him or not.”



Tielemans has a contract until 2020 with Anderlecht.

