Rangers Caretaker Graeme Murty Provides Niko Kranjcar And Squad Injury Update

Graeme Murty has provided a Rangers squad update ahead of Friday night's Scottish Premiership meeting with Inverness.



The Gers lost 2-1 away at Dundee last time out under caretaker boss Murty, who has revealed midfielder Jon Toral, on loan from Arsenal, will be available for selection.











Murty said at a press conference: " Jon trained today, so he's fit for selection ."



Veteran defender Clint Hill is not back in contention to feature though with Murty explaining the medical department are being extra careful with the former QPR man.





"The medical staff are looking at it as a whiplash kind injury because of the mechanism of the injury", Murty explained.

"So we're just taking it day by day with him and making sure that we don't rush him and making sure we do everything that is medically sound and ethical; and making sure we take care of him.



"I would expect him to be out", he added.



Murty also provided an update on long-term absentee Niko Kranjcar.



Rangers snapped the Croatian schemer up from American side New York Cosmos in the summer transfer window, but he suffered a serious cruciate knee ligament injury in October and was thought to be out for the remainder of the season.



Kranjcar could return before the campaign is over, but Murty does not want to put any pressure on the midfielder.



"I couldn't give you a return date and I wouldn't want to unless I get it wrong.



"I don't want to put any pressure on Niko or the medical staff.



"We'll have to get a closer date closer to when he gets on the football pitch", Murty added.

