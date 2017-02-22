XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/02/2017 - 13:44 GMT

Rangers Dressing Room Fully Behind Graeme Murty – Gers Star

 




Rangers midfielder Emerson Hyndman feels Graeme Murty has done well to keep the squad together under trying circumstances in recent weeks.

The Scottish giants were thrown into a state of turmoil when Mark Warburton left the club earlier this month under acrimonious circumstances and Murty, the Under-20s boss, was put in charge of the first team.




Hyndman, who joined Rangers from Bournemouth on loan last month, admits that initially it was difficult for him to work with the caretaker boss as he had little idea about him.

However, the midfielder has stressed that the squad are completely behind Murty at the moment and are looking to put in a performance for him on the pitch soon.
 


Hyndman told Rangers TV: “It was tough at the beginning with Graeme being a new face, and for me, I didn’t know him although some of the other guys did.  

“We are fully behind him already although that didn’t show in the last game. Hopefully we do him right and put in a good performance.”

Hyndman also believes Murty has done a great job under trying circumstances and has managed to keep the squad united despite the drama surrounding the club in recent weeks.

“He’s been put in a tough position, but at the same time he is taking it in his stride and has really got us together and is putting ideas in our heads, and he has worked hard as well on the training pitch.

"He’s been a credit to himself.”

Frank de Boer and Alex McLeish have been linked with becoming the next manager at Rangers but the club are not expected to finalise a candidate before the end of the season.
 