Rangers Dressing Room Fully Behind Graeme Murty – Gers Star

Rangers midfielder Emerson Hyndman feels Graeme Murty has done well to keep the squad together under trying circumstances in recent weeks.



The Scottish giants were thrown into a state of turmoil when Mark Warburton left the club earlier this month under acrimonious circumstances and Murty, the Under-20s boss, was put in charge of the first team.











Hyndman, who joined Rangers from Bournemouth on loan last month, admits that initially it was difficult for him to work with the caretaker boss as he had little idea about him.



However, the midfielder has stressed that the squad are completely behind Murty at the moment and are looking to put in a performance for him on the pitch soon.





Hyndman told Rangers TV: “It was tough at the beginning with Graeme being a new face, and for me, I didn’t know him although some of the other guys did.

“We are fully behind him already although that didn’t show in the last game. Hopefully we do him right and put in a good performance.”



Hyndman also believes Murty has done a great job under trying circumstances and has managed to keep the squad united despite the drama surrounding the club in recent weeks.



“He’s been put in a tough position, but at the same time he is taking it in his stride and has really got us together and is putting ideas in our heads, and he has worked hard as well on the training pitch.



"He’s been a credit to himself.”



Frank de Boer and Alex McLeish have been linked with becoming the next manager at Rangers but the club are not expected to finalise a candidate before the end of the season.

