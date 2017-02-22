Rangers Talent Reveals Key Role of Senior Stars Post Mark Warburton Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Emerson Hyndman has revealed that the senior players in the squad have played a key role in helping the team to weather the recent storm at Ibrox.



Hyndman joined Rangers on loan from Bournemouth in the January transfer window and has earned praise for his performances in the limited appearances he has made thus far.











But a few weeks after his arrival Rangers were hit with the departure of Mark Warburton from the club in acrimonious circumstances, which left the squad in a state of turmoil; assistant boss David Weir also left.



Hyndman admits that senior players such as Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace have played a major role in maintaining the calm inside the squad and helping the young players to deal with the off field drama at Ibrox.





Asked about the role of the senior players at this moment at Ibrox, the midfielder told Rangers TV: “They have always been very helpful.

“As a young guy, when a situation like this occurs, you really don’t have the same experience.



"So when you have players like that, and they kind of settle you down.



“It is always helpful.”



Rangers will take an away trip to the Caledonian Stadium to take on Inverness in the Scottish Premiership on Friday night.

