Steve Mandanda Would Take “Great Pleasure” In Marseille Return

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda is open to the possibility of following Dimitri Payet’s example by joining his former employers Marseille.



Payet, who was snapped up by West Ham United from Marseille in 2014, re-joined the French club during the January transfer window.











Although the Hammers were reluctant to sell the Frenchman initially, they finally gave in after Marseille matched their valuation of the player.



On the other hand, Mandanda, who joined Crystal Palace from Marseille last summer, has fallen down the pecking order at Selhurst Park behind Wayne Hennessey.





And the 31-year-old insisted that he still has big feelings for Marseille and that he would love to return to the Stade Velodrome.

"Quite simply, everyone knows the attachment I have for Marseille”, Mandanda told Ligue 1’s official site.



"It would be a great pleasure to return, because my feeling for the club is enormous."



Mandanda went on to add that if he ever returns to France, it will only be with Marseille.



“If I have to return to France it will be with Marseille and nobody else”, he continued.



Mandanda, whose present contract with Crystal Palace runs until 2019, has thus far made 10 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles, managing just a solitary clean sheet.

