06 October 2016

22/02/2017 - 12:55 GMT

Top Notch Attitude, Big Presence – Leeds United Youth Boss Impressed With Starlet

 




Leeds United Under-23 boss Jason Blunt says that the job of the defenders is made easier if Bailey Peacock-Farrell is between the sticks, following the goalkeeper’s impressive performance against Huddersfield Town on Monday.

The 20-year-old, who has been sidelined this season after undergoing hand surgery, put in a notable display in Leeds’ 1-1 draw against their west Yorkshire rivals in a Professional Development fixture at Thorp Arch.




Eoghan Stokes opened the scoring for Leeds, but Oliver Dyson’s stoppage time equlaiser denied the hosts the full three points.

However, despite Leeds conceding a late goal, Blunt was full of praise for Peacock-Farrell, with the 39-year-old lauding the youngster’s attitude and presence inside the box, which he feels makes defending easier.
 


“Bailey’s attitude has been good, he has good quality and his is a big presence and when you have him behind you, it makes defending a lot easier”, Blunt told LUTV.

Peacock-Farrell, who made his first team debut for Leeds last season under then manager Steve Evans, is yet to play for the senior squad in the present campaign.

His present contract with the Elland Road outfit runs until the summer of 2018.
 