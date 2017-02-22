West Ham Defender Delighted With New Arrivals Impact

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham defender Winston Reid believes that his team have surely benefited from the arrival of two new players in the January transfer window.



The situation at the London Stadium was complicated after Dimitri Payet's refusal to turn out for the team. The 29-year-old was eventually sold to Marseille, thus ending the misery of both the club and the player.











While there are many who believe that Payet's departure was a solution to West Ham's problems, Reid insists that it was the signing of Robert Snodgrass from Hull City and Jose Fonte from Southampton that benefited the Hammers the most.



“I think getting a couple of new players in has freshened things up and everyone is on the same page”, Reid told his club's official website.





On the Payet situation and what impact it had on the team, the 28-year-old said that the Frenchman's decision should be respected and West Ham are post that now and have moved on.

“I don’t want to pinpoint the whole situation on Dimi, because I think that would be unfair.



"He had his own issue which he had to deal with in his own way, which he did, and we’re past that now.



"He’s happy and we’re happy as well, so we’ll just move forward and do our best.



“It’s been good.



"Obviously it takes time to build up an understanding but it’s improving with every game.



"Jose and Snoddy have fitted into the group really well, and that’s also important, that we’ve signed not only good footballers, but good people as well who fit within the group.”



The Hammers have won three of their last five league games and are currently placed tenth in the league table with 32 points from 25 matches.

