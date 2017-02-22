XRegister
06 October 2016

22/02/2017 - 20:14 GMT

Yes, Lots of Interest – Leeds United Striker Marcus Antonsson Comments On Transfer Talk

 




Leeds United hitman Marcus Antonsson feels it is usual for teams to check on the availability of players who are not playing, after he was linked with a return to his homeland with AIK, and admits he has fielded many enquiries.

Antonsson was on fire in the Swedish top flight with Kalmar when Leeds pounced to take him to Elland Road last summer.




However, with Whites boss Garry Monk playing one up front in the shape of Chris Wood, his chances have been limited and the winter window arrivals of Modou Barrow and Alfonso Pedraza have made securing playing time at Leeds even tougher.

AIK have been linked with making a move to take Antonsson back to Sweden, but the striker says the signals he has received from Leeds are that they still firmly believe in his abilities.
 


The former Kalmar star did reveal though that there have been a number of clubs asking about him.

"The signals I have received from Leeds are that they believe in me, they know what I can do", Antonsson told Barometern.

"I'm not going to the Allsvenskan now."

Asked directly about AIK being in touch with his agent Anders Karlsson, Antonsson replied: "It is clear that clubs look if you play or not and – as I've said, the situation looks worse from the outside – then there will be clubs who ask about my situation.

"What I can say is that there have been a lot of enquiries", he added.

It remains to be seen whether Antonsson can force his way into Monk's plans before the end of the campaign.

The Swede may also have an advantage when it comes to staying at Elland Road as both Barrow and Pedraza are loan signings and not guaranteed to stay at the club.
 