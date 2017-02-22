You Can’t Not Notice Him – Jurgen Klopp Weighs In On Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that it is hard not to take notice of Ajax starlet Kasper Dolberg, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent months.



The 19-year-old forward is enjoying a breakthrough season at Ajax and has already attracted scouts from all over Europe with his performances in the senior team at the Amsterdam ArenA.











Scoring 13 goals in 34 appearances for the Dutch giants, the Dane is being tipped to be the next big thing coming out of the famous Ajax academy and Manchester United are already said to have been keeping tabs on the player over the last few months.



And Klopp also admits that it is hard not to notice Dolberg’s performances at Ajax this season and he is confident that the Dane has a great future ahead of him in football.





The Liverpool manager told Ekstra Bladet when asked about young Danish talent: “You cannot play at Ajax, without noticing him.

“Kasper Dolberg has a great future and is a fantastic player.”



However, the German remained coy on the possibility of Dolberg joining Liverpool in the near future.



Asked if the young striker could become the next Dane to join the Reds, Klopp said: “It’s not just about being a Dane, but it also about having the quality.”

