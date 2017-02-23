XRegister
06 October 2016

23/02/2017 - 21:17 GMT

Arsenal Suffer Midfielder Injury Blow

 




Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla is set to be out for the rest of the season after surgery on his injured ankle, according to the BBC.

Cazorla hasn't been involved for Arsenal since limping out of a Champions League group stage game against Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad back in October, in spite of his injury not being deemed serious at first.




The Spaniard had to finally undergo surgery in December and was initially expected to miss at least a month of action.

Manager Arsene Wenger finally conceded in January that Cazorla's rehabilitation process hadn't been going according to plan and it would take more time in his recovery than was initially thought.
 


The news of Cazorla now being ruled out for the entire rest of the season now comes as a huge blow to the team who have been struggling of late.  

With his 2016/17 season now being officially over, Cazorla is focusing on regaining match fitness for next season.

The 32-year-old has managed an overall eleven appearances for the Gunners this term, scoring two goals and has set up three more for his team-mates.
 