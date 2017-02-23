Bristol City Is Learning Curve But Wish We Were Fighting For Playoffs – Tammy Abraham

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham has insisted that his loan spell at Bristol City has been a good learning curve.



The 19-year-old has been in great form since joining the Robins on a season-long loan deal from the Blues last summer, with the forward thus far scoring 21 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club.











However, Bristol City have struggled in the present campaign; the Ashton Gate Stadium outfit currently find themselves just above the relegation zone in 21st spot with 32 points from as many games.



And Abraham admitted that although he has already learnt a lot from his time at Bristol City, he would have liked it more if Lee Johnson’s team fared better in the league this season.





“It has been good from my point of view”, he told Chelsea TV, when asked about his time at Bristol City.

“I have been scoring goals on the pitch and improving in different aspects of my game.



“I’m also learning what Championship football is all about.



“But it would have been better if we kept getting results, kept getting wins and if we were fighting for the playoff spots.



“But it has been a good learning curve for me.”



Abraham, who is currently out injured with a hamstring problem, has thus far made just two senior appearances for Chelsea, with both of those coming in the Premier League.

