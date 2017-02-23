XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/02/2017 - 14:11 GMT

Chelsea And Manchester City Join Serie A Giants In Midfielder Chase

 




Manchester City and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Sassuolo midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, who is also attracting interest from Inter Milan and Juventus.

A product of the Roma academy, Sassuolo signed him in the summer of 2015 and the midfielder has gone from strength to strength at the Mapei Stadium-Citta del Tricolore.




Roma have an option to re-sign him for a fee of €10m, which they are expected to exercise at the end of the season, but they would still have to agree a deal with the player and hope that Pellegrini is not tempted by other clubs in the summer.

Juventus already have the player on their radar and even Inter Milan are interested in signing Pellegrini in the summer; it has been claimed that he is also attracting interest from English clubs.
 


According to Corriere dello Sport, Manchester City and Chelsea have watched the player in action several times this season and are plotting to sign him during the summer.  

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is known for signing players from Serie A and even Pep Guardiola is looking at the 20-year-old midfielder as an option for his Manchester City side next season.

Pellegrini has seven goals and six assists to his name this season in all competitions from 26 appearances.

He has a contract until 2020 with Sassuolo.
 