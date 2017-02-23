Chelsea Linked, Manchester United Linked, Many Rumours – Kostas Manolas’ Agent Speaks

Follow @insidefutbol





Kostas Manolas’ agent admits that he is aware of the rumours surrounding the Roma defender's future, with a number of Europe's biggest clubs being linked, but has remained coy on what might happen.



The Greek defender’s future has been a hot topic of speculation since last year and there was talk that he could be on his way out of the club during the January window.











Roma managed to keep hold of the player but Inter Milan are reportedly laying down the ground work for a big money move in the summer and there is also interest from England, with Manchester United and Chelsea believed to be his suitors.



Ioannis Evangelopoulos, his agent, indicated that there has been too much speculation over his client’s future and every club under the sun have been linked with the defender.





He told Italian outlet FCInterNews.it: “There has been a lot of talk about his future.

“So many voices, so many rumours and so many possible scenarios involving several teams; one day there is talk of one club and the next day, another.



“There are many voices – they speak about Inter, Juventus, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United; every day there is a different team.”



However, Manolas’ agent refused to confirm that the defender’s long term future will be at Roma.



Asked if there have been any contract extension talks with Roma, he said: “No, but what I can say that Kostas is a Roma player and there is a contract until 2019.”

