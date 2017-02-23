Games To Be Played – Rangers Star Feels Time Left To Overhaul Aberdeen

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Jason Holt has indicated that there are enough games left for his side to chase down Aberdeen and grab second place.



While Celtic look almost certain to win the Scottish Premiership title again this season, the fight to capture second spot is heating up with Rangers and Aberdeen fighting it out.











Rangers’ recent run of poor form, coupled with the off field drama of Mark Warburton leaving the club earlier in the month, meant Aberdeen have taken full advantage of the situation and have a six-point lead over the Glasgow giants at the moment.



Holt is aware of the widening gap between his side and Aberdeen, but is confident that there are enough games left in the second half of the season to chase down the Dons.





Asked about Aberdeen opening up a gap, the midfielder said on the official Rangers podcast: “That’s right.

“They went above us in the league and it's six points just now.



“There are games to be played and there are objectives still to be met so we’ll look to move forward.”



Holt and his team-mates will be looking to bounce back with a win over Inverness at the Caledonian Stadium on Friday night.

