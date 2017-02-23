Garry Monk Provides Leeds United Squad Update Ahead of Sheffield Wednesday Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has provided a squad update ahead of his side's crunch Championship fixture against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.



The Whites drew 1-1 away at Ipswich Town last weekend and, level on points with Wednesday – Leeds sit fifth and the Owls sixth – will be keen to get back to winning ways at Elland Road.











Leeds continue to be without left-back Charlie Taylor though, despite the defender returning to training earlier this week.



Monk also reported that Lewie Coyle has suffered a foot injury, ruling him out of contention to feature against the Owls.





"Charlie Taylor is back out on the pitches", Monk told LUTV.

"Saturday will come too soon for him though.



"Lewie Coyle has picked up a foot injury, but everyone else will be available", he added.



And, heading into the game, Monk is making no bones about the fact that the clash is important for the Whites as they aim to nail down a playoff spot.



"This game will not define the season", he said.



"But there are three very important points available on Saturday."



Leeds ran out 2-0 winners away at Sheffield Wednesday in the earlier fixture between the two teams this season.

