He’s Always Checking In – Rangers Loan Star Reveals Premier League Manager Keeping Informed

Emerson Hyndman has revealed that Eddie Howe checks up on him regularly, with the youngster explaining that he is hopeful about impressing the Bournemouth boss during his stay at Rangers.



The young midfielder, who joined Rangers from Bournemouth on a loan deal until the end of the season in January, has already managed to make his mark at Ibrox.











Hyndman has thus far clocked up 428 minutes of action over six appearances in all competitions for the Gers, scoring twice and setting up as many goals.



And the 20-year-old explained although he is in regular contact with Howe, the Bournemouth manager does not get too involved with him as he is currently a Rangers player.





Hyndman, who is scheduled to return to Bournemouth at the end of the season, went on to add that he hopes to impress Howe.

“I’ve spoken to Eddie a few times”, the youngster said in a press conference on Wednesday.



“He’s always checking in and seeing how everything is going.



“For most parts, he lets me be as he understands that I’m over here with Rangers at the moment.



“So, he doesn’t want to get too involved with me as he wants me to enjoy my football.



“But at the same time, it’s always nice to know that they are keeping up with me as a player.



“Hopefully I’ll be able to impress him.”



Hyndman, who joined Bournemouth from Fulham last summer, is contracted with the Cherries until 2020.

