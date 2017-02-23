Heung-Min Son On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Gent Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Gent

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:05 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Belgian side Gent in the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie at Wembley this evening.



Mauricio Pochettino's men lost the first leg 1-0 in Belgium and will be desperate to turn around the tie in order to join fellow Premier League outfit Manchester United in the last 16 of a competition which offers a spot in next season's Champions League to the winners.











The Spurs boss picks a strong side for the occasion, playing Harry Kane in attack, while Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen will look to support the striker. Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele aim to control midfield, while at the back a back three of Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireled and Jan Vertonghen is named. Hugo Lloris is between the sticks.



From the bench, Pochettino can call for striker Vincent Janssen if needed, while Heung-Min Son is another attacking option. Moussa Sissoko is also amongst the substitutes.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Gent



Lloris, Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Wimmer, Trippier, Winks, Sissoko, Son, Janssen

