06 October 2016

23/02/2017 - 10:56 GMT

It’s Key – Mauricio Pochettino On What Spurs Must Do Against Gent

 




Mauricio Pochettino believes keeping the balance between attacking and defending will be key to Tottenham Hotspur’s chances of beating Gent in a Europa League Round of 32 second leg clash at Wembley this evening.

Spurs, who will head into the game against Gent on the back of a 3-0 win over Fulham in the FA Cup last weekend, lost the first leg 1-0 in Belgium a week earlier.




And Pochettino admitted that his side need to improve upon their performance from the first leg if they wish to overturn the result and progress in the European cup competition.

The Argentine tactician went on to add that he feels Tottenham should have the right balance between attack and defence, a key factor in determining the outcome of the contest.
 


“Tomorrow we need to be patient”, Pochettino said in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

“It’s important to know that tomorrow is a game that we need to win, that is in our mind.

“We need to turn the result [around] and it’s true that we need to have very good balance – that is key.

“It’s important for us to keep the balance between attacking and defence because it’s only 1-0 from the first leg and now we have time to turn it [around].

“We need to be clever, play well, be aggressive and improve our performance from the game in Belgium.

“That will be key – to be aggressive and try to keep patient with how we play.”

Tottenham, who have won just won one of their three European games at Wembley this season, are playing in the Europa League by virtue of finishing third in their Champions League group.
 