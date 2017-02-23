XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/02/2017 - 13:28 GMT

It’s True, He’s Impressed Me – Paul Pogba Hails Arsenal and Tottenham Target

 




Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba admits that he has been impressed with Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe’s performances this season, which have seen the hitman linked with both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 18-year-old striker has been the talk of the town at Monaco this season with his consistent goalscoring performances and was on target again in his side's 5-3 loss to Manchester City on Tuesday night.




Termed the next Thierry Henry, Mbappe has been earning rave reviews from observers and former players, and many have backed him to have a great future in football.

He is already wanted by Premier League clubs, with Arsenal and Tottenham being strongly linked, while even Pogba's own side, Manchester United, are alive to Mbappe.
 


Pogba has joined in the praise for his compatriot and while the Frenchman doesn’t like to talk about players in other teams, he admits Mbappe has been mightily impressive this season.

The Manchester United midfielder was quoted as saying by French radio station RMC when asked how far Mbappe will go: “I am not an expert and I don’t like to talk about other teams.  

“But it’s true that he has impressed me.”

Manchester United are one of the clubs who have been linked with a move for the player in the summer and scouts from the club did watch the Frenchman in action at the Etihad on Tuesday night.
 