It’s True, He’s Impressed Me – Paul Pogba Hails Arsenal and Tottenham Target

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba admits that he has been impressed with Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe’s performances this season, which have seen the hitman linked with both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.



The 18-year-old striker has been the talk of the town at Monaco this season with his consistent goalscoring performances and was on target again in his side's 5-3 loss to Manchester City on Tuesday night.











Termed the next Thierry Henry, Mbappe has been earning rave reviews from observers and former players, and many have backed him to have a great future in football.



He is already wanted by Premier League clubs, with Arsenal and Tottenham being strongly linked, while even Pogba's own side, Manchester United, are alive to Mbappe.





Pogba has joined in the praise for his compatriot and while the Frenchman doesn’t like to talk about players in other teams, he admits Mbappe has been mightily impressive this season.

The Manchester United midfielder was quoted as saying by French radio station RMC when asked how far Mbappe will go: “I am not an expert and I don’t like to talk about other teams.



“But it’s true that he has impressed me.”



Manchester United are one of the clubs who have been linked with a move for the player in the summer and scouts from the club did watch the Frenchman in action at the Etihad on Tuesday night.

