06 October 2016

23/02/2017 - 11:42 GMT

La Manga Training Camp Vital To Build Team Bond Feels Liverpool Star

 




Joel Matip has explained that he is confident about Liverpool reaping the rewards of their mid-season training camp in La Manga, Spain.

The Reds, who have struggled for consistency since the turn of the year, travelled to Spain last week to participate in daily double sessions.




Following Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the league on 11th February, manager Jurgen Klopp decided to utlise a rare break in the schedule and take his team to a mid-season training camp; the Merseyside giants are next set to play reigning Premier League champions Leicester City on Monday.

And Matip, who joined Liverpool from Schalke on a free transfer last summer, believes the time spent together in Spain will help to form a bond of unity amongst his team-mates as the season heads towards its business end.
 


"Spending some time closer with the team, I think this will have some positive effects”, he told the club’s official site.

"We could focus and train really hard and I think we are on a good way.

"If you spend time [together] you speak more with your team-mates, you get more connected.

"We all have to improve our [team spirit], [it’s] always getting better – and this was a good chance to do this."

Liverpool, who have won just twice in 11 games in all competitions in 2017, are presently fifth in the Premier League.
 