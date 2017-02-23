Look What Sheffield Wednesday Have Spent, Pressure On Them – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Kyle Bartley says the pressure is all on Sheffield Wednesday ahead of this weekend's Yorkshire derby, due to the amount the Owls have spent in the transfer market.



With Leeds fifth in the Championship and Sheffield Wednesday sixth, Saturday's lunchtime clash at Elland Road is a crunch fixture, especially with seventh placed Fulham finding form.











Bartley though feels it is the Owls who head into the game with the weigh of expectation on their shoulders, especially given their transfer outlay.



"It is a very big game, a local derby and we are all looking forward to it – but it is just three points at the end of the day", the centre-back told a press conference.





"Their expectations are a lot higher than us, especially with the money they have spent", Bartley explained..

"There is a lot of pressure on them."



Leeds have endured mixed form of late, having lost three of their last six matches in all competitions.



The Whites played out a 1-1 draw at Portman Road against Ipswich Town last weekend, but considered themselves lucky to come away with a point in a league game the Tractor Boys had the better of.



Leeds however will be confident, having won eleven of their 17 home league games so far this term.

