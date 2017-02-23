Lyon President’s Comments On Striker Set To Place Arsenal and West Ham On Red Alert

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and West Ham linked forward Alexandre Lacazette is expected to leave Lyon in the summer after club president Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed ‘significant sales’ before 30th June.



The 25-year-old forward has been regularly linked with a move away from Lyon over the last few seasons, but so far the striker has stopped short of leaving the Ligue 1 giants.











However, he recently admitted that he is open to a move in the summer and despite Lyon president Aulas defending the forward, it seems a transfer is on the cards.



The Lyon president was quoted as saying by L’Equipe: “[There will be] very significant [players] sales before June 30.”





And it has been claimed that Lacazette is one of the players the Ligue 1 club will look to sell to balance their books before the summer transfer window.

West Ham and Arsenal made offers for the player last summer, but Lyon knocked back those approaches; the French club are expected to be more receptive to bids for Lacazette this time around.



The forward has continued to perform for Lyon this season, scoring 26 goals in 29 appearances for the club in all competitions.



He has a contract until 2019 with the club.

